Rocky Horror Show time-warps on to the Aylesbury Waterside stage for 50th anniversary tour

The 50th Anniversary tour of the legendary smash hit musical The Rocky Horror Show will be time warping its way to the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre stage from Mon 3 – Sat 8 Jul. Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical is celebrating 50 years of non-stop partying with this special anniversary production.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre, The Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world. The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences on its sell-out international tour.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The cast of The Rocky Horror Show

Without doubt, the Rocky Horror Show is as iconic as it gets, featuring timeless classics including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting show-stopping Time Warp.

Richard O’Brien said: “Back in the 1970s, when someone asked me to entertain the Christmas staff party at the EMI Film Studios and I turned up with a song called Science Fiction Double Feature, who would have known this was the germ of the idea to turn into today what is The Rocky Horror Show?

"To be celebrating 50 years is beyond my wildest expectations - from the humble beginnings back in 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre in London. The fact that The Rocky Horror show continues to delight audiences as it tours the UK 50 years on is simply thrilling. The Rocky Horror Show is one of Britain’s most performed and beloved musicals of all time.”

A brilliant cast are already wowing Rocky Horror audiences up and down the country, with West End star Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys/Legally Blonde) slipping into a corset and heels with ease as Frank. Actor Philip Franks (The Darling Buds of May) plays The Narrator, Richard Meek (Hairspray/Spamlot) makes a welcome return as Brad and is joined by fan favourite Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia/Chicago) as Janet.

Stephen Webb as Frank N Furter

Kristian Lavercombe (Jersey Boys/Jesus Christ Superstar) reprises his role as Riff Raff, following more than 2,000 performances around the world, with Darcy Finden who made her professional debut last year as one of the Phantoms, now stepping up to play the role of Columbia. Ben Westhead (Oliver/The Sound of Music) plays Rocky, Suzie McAdams (School of Rock/Kinky Boots) takes on the role of Magenta and Joe Allen (Little Shop of Horrors/Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) plays Eddie & Dr Scott.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show is ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments. But be warned, this show has rude bits in it. To book tickets visit www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

The show is heading to the Aylesbury Waterside stage on its 50th anniversary tour