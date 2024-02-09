News you can trust since 1832
Richard Tice, Leader of Reform UK comes to Buckingham for all welcome talk

The University’s Vice Chancellor James Tooley will be joined by Richard Tice as part of The University of Buckingham's speaker series
By Press Office - Writing on behalf of Reform UKContributor
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT
The University of Buckingham’s Vice Chancellor speaker series continues on Tuesday 13th February, 6pm with a talk and Q&A session on ‘What hope for young people in broken Britain?’

The University’s Vice Chancellor James Tooley will be joined by Richard Tice, a seasoned real estate figure who transitioned into politics, notably championing Brexit through the Brexit Party turned Reform UK.

    Richard Tice now leads Reform UK and is aiming for widespread participation in the upcoming General Election across England, Scotland, and Wales.

    There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm. Registration is free and all are welcome.

    This talk will be taking place in the Vinson Building, Auditorium. 21 Hunter St, Buckingham MK18 1EG

    Please register for your place at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/755524924387?aff=oddtdtcreator

