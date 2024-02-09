Richard Tice, Leader of Reform UK comes to Buckingham for all welcome talk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Tice, Leader of Reform UK comes to Buckingham.

The University of Buckingham’s Vice Chancellor speaker series continues on Tuesday 13th February, 6pm with a talk and Q&A session on ‘What hope for young people in broken Britain?’

The University’s Vice Chancellor James Tooley will be joined by Richard Tice, a seasoned real estate figure who transitioned into politics, notably championing Brexit through the Brexit Party turned Reform UK.

Richard Tice, Leader Reform UK

Richard Tice now leads Reform UK and is aiming for widespread participation in the upcoming General Election across England, Scotland, and Wales.

There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm. Registration is free and all are welcome.

This talk will be taking place in the Vinson Building, Auditorium. 21 Hunter St, Buckingham MK18 1EG