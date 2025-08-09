REVIEW: Get the inside track on Silverstone’s past with museum visit

Silverstone Museum

Silverstone is one of this country’s sporting Meccas – up there with Wembley, Wimbledon and Lord’s.

But if you think you know all there is to know about the south Northamptonshire racing circuit, think again.

Silverstone Museum, housed in a converted aircraft hangar, charts the site’s humble beginnings and how it has been transformed over the decades.

But even if you stopped taking an interest in Formula 1 around about the time Nigel Mansell retired, there’s still plenty here to hold your interest.

The Ferrari 156 ‘Sharknose’ from 1961

The museum is easy to get to, being part of the well-signposted wider Silverstone complex, and there’s plenty of parking right in front of the doors.

All the staff and volunteers we spoke to were very helpful and clearly had a passion for the circuit and the sport.

The ground floor is home to a decent cafe which serves a small selection of hot food at lunchtime, as well as sandwiches (if you fancy the latter don’t leave it too late, they had sold out by 2pm on the day we visited), as well as the obligatory gift shop.

What makes this place so special is its location – it is literally a stone’s throw away from the world-famous racetrack.

One of the cars in the 75 years of Formula 1 exhibition

Step through the doors next to the cafe, cross the road, and you can take your place in the Luffield corner viewing area – all included in the admission price. If you’re fortunate enough to visit on a day when the track is in use (it’s not just for Formula 1) it’s a magical experience.

Heading back indoors, it’s up to the first floor to get even closer to the action.

Before entering the exhibition space you are treated to a short audio-visual experience highlighting iconic vehicles from the circuit’s past (including those of the two-wheeled variety).

Among the permanent exhibitions you will find out all about the site’s past going back hundreds of years, the important role played by Silverstone during the Second World War and how motor racing has evolved over the decades.

The car driven by Lando Norris in his first British Grand Prix

And if you’ve ever wondered how Becketts and Maggotts corners got their unusual names, the answers are right here.

As if all that wasn’t reason enough to visit, until the end of September 2025 there is a special exhibition detailing 75 years of Formula 1 – and I do mean detail!

The museum has amassed an incredible collection of classic and current cars including the BRM P578 driven by Graham Hill, displayed alongside his son Damon’s championship-winning Williams FW18, the legendary Lotus 72 and cars driven by the likes of Niki Lauda, Nigel Mansell, Jenson Button and David Coulthard.

Recent additions include the Ferrari 156 ‘Sharknose’ from 1961 and the McLaren which Lando Norris drove in his first ever British Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 safety car

Throw in a huge collection of memorabilia, trophies, outfits, oral histories from racing personalities across the eras, and fun interactives, and you can easily spend four or five hours here.

You can even have a go on a driving simulator, for which it is advised that you book ahead, if you feel inspired to get behind the wheel and put your foot down!

For more information and to book tickets go to: www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/