Retro video games event being held at Bucks shopping centre over half-term

AN immersive retro video game experience is being held at a popular Bucks shopping centre over half-term.

The History of Video Games on Tour event has returned to Eden Shopping Centre in nearby High Wycombe, its first time back in town since a sell-out event in 2019.

The event opened at the weekend and is being held each day throughout half term until Feb 27 before reverting to weekend opening hours, according to its website.

Video gaming

Video game lovers who get tickets will enjoy arcade classics like Pac-Man, Space Invaders and Street Fighter II, through to iconic mascots such as Sonic the Hedgehog, and Super Mario, and the latest Stars, Marvel and Pokémon games.

Ticketed sessions last three hours, during which time all games are free.

Gamers will enjoy more than 100 available games including arcades, consoles, and handheld, and get a wristband so they can leave and come back.

Tickets must be pre-booked. For more information about tickets and times visit the website.