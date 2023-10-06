News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Retired academic from Monks Risborough cycling 500 km across Kenya

In memory of her sister, Angie Lench is taking part in this mountain bike ride to raise money for charity.
By Angie LenchContributor
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Angie Lench, a 62-year-old newly retired Senior Lecturer at London College of Fashion, is leaving for Kenya on 11 November 2023 to take part in a 500 km bike ride through the national parks of Kenya to raise money for Child.org.

The Ride Africa challenge is giving her the chance to focus on what she loves – cycling, travelling, and raising money for fantastic causes.

The ride goes from Amboseli to Mombasa through amazing parks and wildlife habitats, in the heat and challenging terrain. There is a group of 30 riders completing this challenge. Angie will have something with her to help – a thick gel seat cover that belonged to her sister to save her from saddle soreness.

Most Popular
    Angie returning home from a muddy training rideAngie returning home from a muddy training ride
    Angie returning home from a muddy training ride

    Sadly, her sister, Susan, was killed in July in a freak accident near her home in Gilroy, California when she was out on her mountain bike and a huge tree branch broke off and fell on her. This ride is being done in her memory and Angie’s training is now ramping up to include 70km+ rides in the Buckinghamshire countryside.

    “This has been such a shock to all the family, but being able to do this ride in her memory has helped a lot, as she loved her mountain bike too,” says Angie. “I am using the seat cover as a way of having her near me in training and whilst on the ride itself.”

    More can be read about Angie and the ride, training, and fundraising efforts at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/angie-lench-ride-africa-2023.

    Child.org is a charity based in Bristol who work to support mums and babies in Kenya with life-saving healthcare and information.

    Related topics:Kenya