Residents invited to Aylesbury Vale Death Cafe this summer

Legacy Funeral Services Ltd on Buckingham Street will transform into a Death Cafe on August 19.

This event is exactly what it sounds like, organisers will offer snacks and a cuppa to visitors who are willing to talk about death.

Organisers say no topics are taboo, the Aylesbury businesses are hoping to host a free-flowing discussion about this difficult, but sadly, unavoidable topic.

Legacy Funeral Services Ltd

Gemma Godivala from Reflection Funerals and James Burrett, the director of Legacy will host the event.

An event spokesperson said: "As we cautiously emerge from the pandemic which has impacted life (and death) so much, Gemma and James want to offer local people a chance to share

thoughts, insights and questions about death."

The objective of Death Cafes is to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.

The event is free of charge, the discussion will be group-led with no agenda, organisers say. An event spokesperson also advised there would be plenty of coffee, tea and cakes available to those who stop by.