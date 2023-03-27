Picturesque Aylesbury Vale routes included in National Trust's Easter egg trails

Three picturesque Aylesbury routes are included in the National Trust’s Easter egg trails ready for the upcoming school break.

Families are encouraged to take on spring adventures at sites in Stowe, Waddesdon and Claydon.

Further afield egg trails are available in Hughenden, Ascott, Boarstall Duck Decoy, Basildon Park, White Horse Hill, Chastleton and Greys Court.

One of the trust's many Easter trails, photo from James Dobson

To win an Easter egg families must complete a series of tasks at activity stations on the trail, and spot the signs of spring, all while getting to experience nature bursting into life.

Youngsters will get their pick of a chocolate egg, or vegan and free-from egg, once they have mastered the trail. Each egg is made in the UK using cocoa that is sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

Two little explorers navigating a National Trust trail

Stowe

Stowe is a vast and exciting natural playground for children. It has been a tourist attraction for more than 300 years for the scale and beauty of its garden. Landscape features have been precisely sculpted and provide instagrammable views with winding paths, wildlife-filled lakes and intriguing statues and monuments - perfect for hide and seek.

It is open between 1-16 April.

Waddesdon

a Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt , photo from John Millar

Waddesdon’s popular woodland playground has been newly refurbished and features a brand-new zip wire, board rider, swings and roundabout. In the gardens, children love to spot the rare and exotic birds in the Aviary and learn about their conservation programme. There is also acres of room to roam and winding paths to chase along in the garden.

At Easter, Waddesdon is jam-packed with lots of fun games and creative activities. The trail starts at the back of the manor and wends its way around the grounds before ending at the woodland takeaway and toyshop.

The trail is open between 29 March - 10 April.

Claydon

It is worth visiting the house at Claydon before heading out on the Easter trail. Children tend to be as wowed by the sumptuous interiors as adults and there’s a handy trail to pick up and follow around the house to engage them. Plus, Florence Nightingale’s quarters are always a fascination for younger visitors.

When families reach the lawn, it’s time for the Easter adventures to begin. With traditional children’s party games and ‘pin the tail on the bunny’, it will be a weekend for making memories.

The trail is open between 7 - 10 April.

Boarstall Duck Decoy

You may want to go just for the intrigue of the name! It is a genuine duck decoy – a neat invention for catching waterfowl - and one of the few remaining in the country. The decoy is surrounded by pretty, bluebell-carpeted woodland with an easy circular walk around the edge. There are also natural play areas.

There’ll be an Easter trail full of adventures in nature at Boarstall Duck Decoy this spring.

It is open between 7 - 10 April.