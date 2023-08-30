Pictures: Thousands attend Winslow Show as crowds lap up live music and novelty dog event

An estimated 6,500 people attended

Thousands of residents visited a fundraising event boasting live music and dogs shows in Aylesbury Vale.

Organisers from the Winslow Show believe roughly 6,500 people showed up for the Bank Holiday Monday celebration (28 August).

Five bands performed at the event under a ‘feelgood’ folk, swing and shanty theme.

Hitting the stage in Winslow were the Barbershop choir - MK Acapella, followed by the Turf Tappers, folk specialists, Freddie’s Barnet, swing music solo act, Dax Meadows and Sloop Groggy Dogs.

Over 200 dogs took part in the pedigree and novelty show across 20 different categories.

Also guests witnessed a vintage and classic vehicle display where over 60 cars were on show.

Over 70 stalls were erected for the event, local artists and artisans kept families entertained in the crafts marquee, there was a children’s funfair, live entertainment from Simon Says Magic, livestock displays and more family-minded games.

P Bodily & D McGarry won overall Show Champion in the Sheep Show with James Brown winning Reserve Champion.

Money raised from the stalls will go towards local charities, the total amount raised and where it is going will be confirmed at a later date.

Winslow Show Association chairman, Dean White, said: Winslow Show is the highlight of our community’s year providing a great opportunity to bring people together for a fantastic family day that celebrates both town and countryside. It’s a wonderful way to raise money for essential local charities and the people who depend upon them. We’re so grateful for everyone's support and all our wonderful volunteers, including Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers, the Sir Thomas Fremantle Cadets, Winslow Lions Club; Winslow Rotary Club; Buckingham & Winslow District Scouts.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . Dog shows Over 200 dogs were entered into competitions Photo: Winslow Show Photo Sales

2 . Camphill Milton Keynes Stall One of 70 stalls set up on the bank holiday Photo: Winslow Show Association Photo Sales

3 . Home Instead Charities Another charity stall Photo: Winslow Show Association Photo Sales