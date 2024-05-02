Pictures show hundreds braving cold to celebrate Holi festival of colours in Aylesbury

Hundreds of members of the Aylesbury community celebrated Holi the Hindu festival of colours on Saturday (27 April).

Aylesbury Hindu Temple Trust organised the event at Discover Bucks Museum with guest singers and musicians getting the crowd dancing before the mass coloured powder throwing.

A number of high profile figures in Buckinghamshire attended and got involved with the festivities. Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Steven Lambert and Aylesbury MP Rob Butler both spoke to the crowd, as did the new high sheriff of Buckinghamshire Kurshida Mirza.

Dhol drummers livened up the atmosphere and got people dancing on a bitterly cold April day. While the trust also showcased a number of singers who got on stage to perform Bollywood, and other traditional songs which hold cultural importance to the festival.

Children seemed to enjoy the play with coloured powder in particular, and could also complete craft activities by the museum. Vendors set up food stalls selling authentic Indian food including: Samosa Chaat, Kachori Chaat, Pav Bhaji, Chole Bhature, Chilli Paneer, Gulab Jamun, Jalebi, Paan, Mango Lassi among other delicacies.

People also had the chance to get henna Mehndi designs drawn on their hands.

The festival is a jubilant occasion, held every year, where Hindus cover each other in rainbow-hued powder to commemorate the beginning of spring.

As well as the gathering at the museum there were also yoga and meditation classes set up nearby.

A charity trustee said: “The underlying message of forgiveness, renewal, and diversity resonates deeply. Holi's significance extends beyond just a festival of colours; it's a celebration of love, unity, and the triumph of good over evil. By embracing these values, the community not only celebrates its own culture but also enriches the wider community with its traditions and values.”

1 . Dancing The crowd was encouraged to join in with the uplifting dancing to warm up. Photo: Aylesbury Hindu Temple Trust Photo Sales

2 . Dhol drummers Drummers energised the community. Photo: Aylesbury Hindu Temple Trust Photo Sales

3 . Aylesbury MP Rob Butler said he would continue to campaign for Aylesbury to get its own Hindu temple. Photo: Aylesbury Hindu Temple Trust Photo Sales