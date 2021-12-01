Pictures show celebrity-packed, grand opening of Aylesbury's only ice rink

Aylesbury' s only active ice rink was officially opened on Thursday (November 25) an official gala night celebrated the launch of this year's track.

Former Liberty X singer, Michelle Heaton, and Britain's Got Talent star and Aylesbury pantomime regular, La Voix, performed at the opening.

Children were kept entertained by several festive favourites, including Santa who was flanked by his reindeer and Christmas elves.

As well as shows on land, guests were also treated to a special skating performance from two-time Dancing on Ice winner Alex Murphy.

Famous Narnia characters, the Ice Queen and Mr Tumnus also stopped by.

Surrounding the rink was Christmas trees, a beautiful ice sculpture, and plenty of festive food and drinks.

Bucks-based celebrities Kristina Rihanoff and Tony Hadley also popped along with their families to check the new rink out.

Suzi Bone, owner of Chiltern View Ice Rink and Nursery said: “Last night was an amazing celebration of the opening of our first ever ice rink.

"It was fantastic to see so many of our customers and their families enjoying some real festive fun with smiles and laughter all round. We can’t wait to welcome more of you back over the Christmas season for lots more magic and sparkle”

The ice rink will be open every day apart from Christmas Day until January 10.

Chiltern View advises the rink is open to skaters of all ages and abilities.

Further live events are planned during the festive season, with a series of live acts and special appearances planned.

This includes: Gareth Gates, Glen Tortolano, The Abba sisters, Kelly O’Brien in The Dolly Show and Alvin - The Ultimate Elvis tribute.

Alongside the one-off events Chiltern View is putting on weekly party nights where DJ’s Matt Evers and Dan Blaze will perform.

Organisers are also promising return visits from Santa, but warn the Grinch will also be coming to town.

More event and ticketing information is available on the Chiltern View Ice Rink website here.

You can relive the excitement via the below photo gallery, all pictures were taken and are credited to Rebecca Fennell.

