For the second straight Easter break the popular shopping centre resembled Jurassic Park

A popular shopping centre in Aylesbury was once again transformed into a Jurassic Park-like setting with a giant dinosaur roaming the centre.

Rex, who stands at eight foot tall and is 17 feet to the tip of his tail, delighted and terrorised families at Friars Square Shopping Centre.

Four 20-minute shows were organised where the prehistoric creature approached and roared at families in Aylesbury, while accompanied by his ranger.

Today (13 April), the cheeky theropod was free entertainment organised for families looking for Easter break activities.

Last week free crafts and activities were put on in the same venue. That week the theme for the day’s sessions was Alice in Wonderland.

As well as the title character from the famous Lewis Carroll tale, a supporting cast including the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and other colourful members of Alice’s universe.

For Aylesbury families seeing Rex must turning into an Easter tradition, the same prehistoric creature came to the shopping centre over the school break last year as well.

To mark Dinosaur Day the popular centre set up a competition where youngsters could enter to win dino-related toys.

Rex appeared in Aylesbury on four separate occasions at 11am, 12.15pm, 1.30pm and 2.15pm.

Located in central Aylesbury over every schoolbreak Friars Square looks to put on free activities for families.

Another recent event saw characters from the famous television series, PAW Patrol, brought to life at the Aylesbury shopping site.

Chase and Skye stopped by for a special Valentine’s Day event.

