Pictures from the Best of Bucks photo competition held in Aylesbury

Discover Bucks Museum is hosting a Best of Bucks exhibition showcasing pictures from an open competition.

Photographs chosen for the exhibition display the landscape, people, heritage, wildlife and beauty of Buckinghamshire. Both amateur and professional photographers of all ages have taken part and were inspired by the theme of ‘Celebrating Buckinghamshire’.

It has been revealed that over 150 people submitted pictures for the newly opened gallery. Out of those 150, 100 photographs have been chosen for the exhibition.

A launch event was held earlier this month where the competition winners were announced in both age groups. The judging panel included Professor Sri-Kartini Leet, Bucks New University and Richard Carr from Bucks Radio and the prizes were presented by chairman of Bucks Council, Councillor Mimi Harker.

Discover Bucks Museum has announced the following competition winners:

-Bucks Photography Open Competition (Age 18 & over) 1st prize: Babes in the Wood by Marie Thorpe 2nd prize: Brill Windmill at Sunset by Victoria Timms 3rd prize: Kite Flying in The Chilterns by Jenny Seabrook

-Young Photography Open Competition (Age 17 & under) Award winner: Playing with light around the bonfire by Tobias Haseldine- Age 12 Award winner: Experiencing Autumn by Ibrahim Mirza – Age 12 Award winner: Autumn at Stowe - falling leaves by Emilia Skinner – Age 8

Visitors to the exhibition can also vote for their favourite photograph in both age groups in the People’s Choice Award.Voting will close on 21 April, the exhibition will close on 4 May.

Brill Windmill at Sunset by Victoria Timms Second prize in the Bucks Photography Open Competition

Babes in the Wood by Marie Thorpe The winning photo in the Bucks Photography Open Competition

Kite Flying in The Chilterns by Jenny Seabrook Third place in the Bucks Photography Open Competition

Experiencing Autumn by Ibrahim Mirza A Young Photography Award winner