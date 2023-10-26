Bats and witches paraded around the site on stilts

Pictures have been released from the free Halloween half term event held at an Aylesbury shopping centre.

Friars Square Shopping Centre in Aylesbury hosted Halloween-themed activities and shows for families yesterday (25 October).

Comedy double act, Bread and Butter, kept youngsters entertained with a Halloween-themed show.

Children saw witches and entertainers dressed as giant bats, roaming around the shopping site in stilts. Named, the Woodland Witches, the giant spell-casters were available to take photos with young spectators.

At the square children were also given the chance to win a prize, by turning up to shop in their best fancy dress outfit.

As well as free entertainment shows, shoppers could enjoy craft workshops put on free of charge.

Children were challenged to create bats, cats, witches and all manner of spooky things. Also, a spooky treasure trail was arranged, giving families an opportunity to win a trick or treat.

During ‘Wicked Wednesday’ a Zombie Disco was held with Bread and Butter spinning frightful tunes at the shopping site.

Friars Square typically runs family-focused events during the Wednesday of school holidays to give people things to do during the break.

As with Wicked Wednesday, these events typically run from 11am to 3pm. It is advised that shoppers can check event information on the shopping centre’s Facebook page or its website.

Recently the centre held a free event to celebrate 30 years since its rebrand and refurbishment.

At the 30th birthday party guests were entertained by Liquorice Allsort Girls on stilts, balloon modelling from Box Circus with the Aerial Allstars performing three acrobatic shows and Wes from Bucks Radio played 90s tunes throughout the day.

Local photographer Jane Russell captured some of the fun from yesterday’s event. You can see some of her work by clicking through the below gallery:

