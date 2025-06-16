Mini Gladiators. Photo by Damon Mitchellplaceholder image
Mini Gladiators. Photo by Damon Mitchell

Pictures from free Father's Day event in Aylesbury involving battles and races

By James Lowson
Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:50 BST
Aylesbury Town Council has released pictures from its brand new free summer event which was held last weekend.

On Father’s Day, families were invited to participate in the Aylesbury Games held at Vale Park.

This new town council-led event involved inviting youngsters to take part in a range of sporting games and activities. Included within the festivities were Gladiator-esque podium battles and sack races.

Prior to the Olympic-themed events beginning an opening ceremony was hosted by the Bard of Aylesbury, newly-elected mayor, Councillor Nidhi Mehta, also gave a speech. Both were interpreted by Hand Talking, the British Sign Language service, plus SDSD performed a dance routine for the crowd.

A main arena was set up where children could face off and take part in a series of challenges. Activities were overseen by representatives who volunteer and work at local sports organisations. They were on hand to provide information and lead demonstrations. Among the activities that proved popular on the day were: gladiator duels, jazzercise, wheelchair sports, hula-hooping, juggling skills, hobby horses and archery.

Food and refreshments were provided by vendors, keeping people hydrated on a blisteringly hot summer’s day.

To mark the occasion, families were encouraged to set the first ever Aylesbury Games record. A marker has now been set for participants at next year’s event to beat the new record that was set yesterday. It was for the most high-fives given. In total, a record of 84 high-fives was set, a target for the class of 2026 to beat.

A popular volunteer group, the Aylesbury Wombles, was on hand to tidy and recycle as much of the waste generated at the site as possible.

Participants are encouraged to fill out the following survey. Aylesbury Town Council runs its next free event, Aylesbury on Sea, on July 6.

Builders at work. Photo by Damon Mitchell

1. Jenga tower

Builders at work. Photo by Damon Mitchell Photo: Damon Mitchell

Photo Sales
Racquet control. Photo by Damon Mitchell

2. Juggling

Racquet control. Photo by Damon Mitchell Photo: Damon Mitchell

Photo Sales
Back of the net. Photo by Damon Mitchell

3. Super finish

Back of the net. Photo by Damon Mitchell Photo: Damon Mitchell

Photo Sales
An old favourite. Photo by Damon Mitchell

4. Sack race

An old favourite. Photo by Damon Mitchell Photo: Damon Mitchell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AylesburyFoodParticipants
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice