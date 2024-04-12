Families in Aylesbury were kept entertained over the school break courtesy of free comedy shows held at a popular Aylesbury shopping centre.

Friars Square shopping centre hosted live shows from ‘Balloonologist’ Captain Calamity. On Wednesday (10 April), Dov Citron, aka Captain Calamity,

performed three high-energy comedy balloon shows.

It was the second free day of children’s entertainment offered at the shopping centre during the two-week Easter break.

Children were enthralled during the 40 minute shows – laughing at the jokes, enjoying the balloon modelling and dancing too, Friars Square says.

There was balloon swallowing, balloon sculptures and a brave volunteer took part in a balloon magic trick. For the finale, Captain Calamity blew up and climbed into a giant six-foot balloon.

Shoppers could also stop for a picture with Rainbow Girls on stilts. Children were also kept occupied by a free craft workshop at the shopping venue.

Last week’s theme was farming and a number of larger than life farmyard characters entertained families.

Children were able to meet Creature Encounters’ gigantic attraction Hettie the Highland cow and her companion Mr Tatters the badger and Farmer Giles.

Hettie was joined by Heidi the Herdwick sheep with her pram full of lambs. And the cuddly Puddle ducks too.

Bread and Butter’s gardeners Pete and Ged Moss performed two shows last week. During the performances there were lots of tricks and silly dancing to enjoy – and that was just from the parents.

Bob and Gerry - a giant butterfly anda colourful gerbera on stilts were really popular with shoppers too.

1 . Happy crowd Youngsters enjoyed the free 40-minute show Photo: Friars Square Photo Sales

2 . Stilt walkers The rainbow girls , photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

3 . Craft designs Children participated in free craft workshops. photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

4 . Big balloon One of the biggest balloons at the comedy show Photo: Friars Square Photo Sales