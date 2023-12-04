Photo gallery from Aylesbury Pantomime's opening weekend that received 'rapturous praise'

Pictures as James Bye and company bring Christmas cheer to Aylesbury

The Waterside Theatre has released pictures from the opening weekend of its 2023 pantomime.

This year the marquee venue in Aylesbury is running a production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Headlining the 2023 Christmas show’s cast is James Bye, the former Eastenders star, he is performing alongside county town pantomime regular, Andy Collins.

Snow White and Seven Dwarfs is playing at the theatre until 3 January having first run this Friday (1 December).

Theatre director, Grant Brisland said: “We’ve pulled the Christmas cracker early at the Waterside Theatre. Snow White has opened to rapturous praise and, quite frankly, it’s our best yet.”

At this year’s show guests can enjoy renditions of chart-topping hits, catchy musical theatre numbers and high speed dancing. Also viewers can witness a host of flamboyant costumes, high quality lighting effects, a magic mirror on the wall, and the Waterside’s trademark audience participation.

BBC Three Counties presenter, Andy, has performed in 12 of 13 pantomimes at Aylesbury’s multi-million pound theatre, and added: “Every year myself and Director, Chris Nelson get together in the summer and start mulling over ideas. We set the bar high this year, with the main objective being to make everything bigger, better and more memorable than ever before. Judging by the smiling faces we’ve had over the weekend beaming back at us, we think we’ve achieved it, and as a performer, there’s genuinely no better feeling in the world.”

Also performing at this year’s show is pantomime veteran, Leon Craig as Dame Dilly Doughnut. This year’s is Lyndsey Gardiner playing Queen Grimelda, alongside the enchanting dream team of Rhiannon Chesterman as Snow White and seven of the most cheeky, endearing dwarfs played by Stijn Keileers, Harrison Taylor, Willie Coppen, Fatemah Serebani, Denise Coppen, Kate Meczynska and Jessica Ward. Delivering dynamic choreography is the ensemble cast of Jessie May Simmons, Molly Lewin, Kyra Lea, Charlotte Day, Sheehan Parsons and Charley Vincent, and junior crews Castielli and All Stars.

Alongside the 12 year of Christmas Tradition, led by Andy, the pantomime crew are promising a few new surprises for 2023.

1 . Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Snow White with her seven new companions, photo from Barry Rivett