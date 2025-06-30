Aylesbury’s annual free festival is set to return this summer, marking its 10th year of entertaining locals.

Parklife is scheduled to take place across the Bank Holiday weekend in August at Vale Park.

This year, event organisers are celebrating 10 years of Parklife on August 23 and 24. This will be split into two live events, firstly Live in the Park, which takes place between 12pm and 9:30pm across two stages and features what the council calls an exciting mix of musical genres.

The following day, Proms in the Park will see classical music take centre stage with prom classics promised throughout the day.

From Parklife 2024, photo by Damon Mitchell

Battle of the Bands is also taking place on the second day with a popular competition set up to discover Aylesbury’s newest musical stars.

Aylesbury Town Council has also confirmed this year’s showcase has new twists and surprises. The council adds that local businesses will be on hand providing food and refreshments throughout the weekend.

Headlining Saturday’s Live in the Park are local band Platform Soul. They said: “2025 represents the 26th anniversary of Platform Soul as a band, and 10 years since we last performed at Live in the Park. Memories of our 2015 performance are vivid; great weather and a fabulous audience! We're delighted to be on the 2025 bill alongside so many other great acts. You can expect all of the big Disco party anthems from us, including songs from Earth Wind and Fire, Chic, Michael Jackson, Kool and the Gang plus many more.”

Youngsters can also visit the ‘Big Tent’ throughout the day where children’s entertainers will be on hand between 12pm and 6pm. DJ Dan Blaze will take over from 6.30pm for the brand-new Club in the Park – which the town council describes as a family-friendly retro rave experience for all.

Live in the Park 2025 headliners Platform Soul

Visitors are also encouraged to support and speak with the local charities that will be present at the event. There will also be market stalls where guests can pick up a souvenir.

On Sunday, Aylesbury Town Council is also hosting a Bandeoke event which starts after the Battle of the Bands competition on Sunday, before the Proms in the Park takes place between 7:15-9pm. More details can be found on the council’s website here.