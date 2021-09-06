Over 300 vehicles to be showcased at vintage car show in Aylesbury Vale this weekend

The Chearsley Village Classic and vintage Fun Day makes its long-awaited return on Sunday (12 September).

The show takes place at the ground of Chearsley Cricket Club on the Winchendon Road on the village boundary in Aylesbury Vale

From 11am to 5pm guests can view over 300 classic cars lined up for this showcasing event.

Chearsley Village Classic & vintage Fun Day

Organisers say arts & craft stalls, a Spitfire fly-past, children’s entertainment, plus live music and drinks and refreshments has been confirmed for Sunday.

One vehicle will be voted the 'Best in Show', beating out a wide range of vintage vehicles.

Visitors can enjoy classic cars while tucking into BBQ food or fish and chips, real ale stands have also been organised.

“Our event has gone from strength to strength over the years and we can hardly believe that we’ll be celebrating our 10th birthday” says committee member, Andy Yorke.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, fly past

“Our show is a little different from many others as we don’t have strict criteria for entrants, as long as they are interesting to the general public. We anticipate a wide range of classic and vintage vehicles attending, dating from the early 1900’s through to the current day.

“As well as large displays of Morris Minors and MGs, you’ll also be able to see Aston Martins, Ferraris, Porsches and many other incredible cars from around the world. We’ll also have

commercial vehicles including customised trucks and vintage fire engines and military vehicles, as well as vintage motorcycles and modern custom trikes.

"For the first time, there will also be a section of the show dedicated to electric cars and bicycles."

An event spokesperson revealed a major tribute for one of the show’s founders, Fred Crawford is planned. He passed away very suddenly in early June, following a short illness. Fred made a huge contribution to the successful development of the show from its humble beginnings, the spokesperson said.

At the last three shows, he awarded his own ‘Fred Crawford Cup’ to the ‘Best in Show’ exhibitor. His daughter, Lynsey, who has also played a significant role in supporting the show over the years, will present her father’s trophy at this year’s event.

A Spitfire or Hurricane ‘fly past’ is scheduled by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Clothing, homemade cakes stalls will also be erected at the venue.

Organisers are also promising: specialist coffees and delicious ice creams, while a selection of real ales will be available from the bar and the ‘Gin and Pimm’s Tent’ will also

be making its return.

Larry Warr and his Déja Vu band will be returning to headline the programme of live music.

All proceeds from the day will go towards the development of junior cricket at Chearsley Cricket Club.

A donation will also be made to a Covid-related charity.

“Following the cancellation of our planned 2020 event, we are delighted to be staging our show again this year,” says committee member, Martin Johnson.

“We have been closely following government guidelines for public events in recent months and latterly this has focused on personal responsibility in matters such as the wearing of masks and carrying out regular tests.”