An opticians in Buckingham will be celebrating its first year of business with an in-store party on Tuesday 5 September.

Inspired by the first-year anniversary gift of paper, Specsavers on Market Square will give all patients visiting on the day with a goody-tote bag including a £10 eye tests voucher, keyring and pen.

In addition, a prize draw will be set up with the winner being reimbursed the cost of any glasses purchased. Customers who pick up their prescription glasses between Tuesday 5 and Saturday 9 September will automatically be entered into the draw.

Since opening in September 2022 Specsavers Buckingham has carried out over 4,500 eye tests, including some that have led to life saving and sight saving treatment, with one patient being referred to a specialist with an undetected brain tumour.

During the course of the year, the store has seen two new optical advisors, with no prior experience, Lucas and Kirsty complete their Certified Three BTEC for Optical Colleague qualifications.

Team members, Asif and Banisha, also passed their Professional Certificate in Medical Retina Qualification with flying colours.

Store director, Rebecca Wright, says:

"We are grateful for being welcomed into the local community in Buckingham, it’s been an incredible year and we can’t wait for the next.