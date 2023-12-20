Oh Christmas treat! Adorable goats enjoy a festive fir snack at Stoke Mandeville attraction

These adorable goats enjoyed a real Christmas treat this week, when staff at the Bucks Goat Centre gave them some Christmas trees to munch on.

The residents of the Stoke Mandeville attraction couldn't wait to get stuck into the fir trees, and staff joked that they didn't mind that there were no baubles in sight.

To give the goats some enrichment, staff at the goat centre tied the trees up on strings, so that the animals could climb and reach for the festive meal.

Ruth Higgins, owner of The Bucks Goat Centre, said: "We always try and treat the animals at Christmas, and for the goats that means getting to enjoy a Christmas tree or two.

"We have been selling Christmas trees this month at the goat centre so have plenty of leftovers for them to enjoy."

In the run up to Christmas the farm's festive shop has been a big hit with visitors, who have not be put off by nearby HS2 disruption. As well as picking up a Christmas tree visitors were also able to see the animals, and enjoy festive pop up shops and gift options at the Layby Farm complex.

During the Christmas period the Bucks Goat Centre will remain open, and will observe the following opening hours:

18th - 23rd 10am – 4pmChristmas Eve 10am – 2pmChristmas Day & Boxing Day closed27th – 31st 10am -3pmNew Years Day Closed2nd January onwards 10am -4pm

Ruth added: "Thank you so much to everyone who has supported the goat centre this year, whether that was by paying us a visit, or making a donation to help us keep entry costs low for everyone. It's not been easy with HS2 just on our doorstep, but we've been so heartened by the strength of feeling that local people have for what we do here. We hope that everyone has a very merry Christmas."