Not such revolting children: Charity production of Matilda the Musical
and live on Freeview channel 276
The idea for the show came from one of the young cast members, who lost a close school friend this last year to cancer.
Her friend Nicole was cared for by Helen & Douglas House Hospice, the local children’s hospice in Oxford.
100% of ticket sales are to be donated to Helen & Douglas House in memory of Nicole and also Maisie, a Buckingham girl who was cared for at the same hospice when she died a few years ago at the age of 2.
Jo Wright, one of the show’s directors said: “We just wanted to do something positive and give something back to the community at the same time. The cast of children, aged between 9 and 16, are so talented and it is amazing to see what they can achieve when they put their minds to it. We also have five young people from the two local Buckingham secondary schools supporting us with choreography, tech and music - it has been a whole community event!”
There are still tickets available and the group would love the support from the wider local community.
Tickets can be purchased at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/buckingham-young-performers and are £10 for adults and £5 for children and senior citizens.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.