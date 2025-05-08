New free community event coming to Aylesbury town centre on Father's Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aylesbury town council has unveiled plans for a new free family-friendly event taking place in the town centre on Father’s Day this year.

The town council is running its newest event, the ‘Aylesbury Games’ on June 15 at Vale Park.

Families are encouraged to try out a range of sports, games and activities at the new showcase.

DJ Dan Blaze, a well-known local entertainer, will be playing music throughout the event. Within the main arena and activity zones, visitors will have the opportunity to take part in sports games including dodgeball, Nerf battles, a Gladiators Duel and sports day style races. Hosted by event supporters, Radley, the demo zones will feature demonstrations from skilled session leads and encourage visitors to take part in activities such as jazzercise, basketball and other accessible activities.

DJ Dan Blaze will be providing music for the event

Starting at 11am, the event will run until 4pm, with food and soft drinks available to purchase from local traders, but visitors are also welcome to bring their own. Aylesbury Town Council is also encouraging people, who may just want to watch the sporting events, to come by.

The town council also advises that more information regarding the event will be shared on its website and social media pages.

This is the latest free event held by Aylesbury Town Council, the organisation recently held a St George’s Day themed event within the town.

A parade and historic fayre was held within Aylesbury town centre to celebrate England’s patron saint. Officials also held a ceremony at Market Square to further commemorate the occasion. Further historic events took place at Aylesbury’s oldest pub, The King’s Head.