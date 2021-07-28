New craft market launched in Aylesbury after successful virtual events throughout lockdown

A craft market that was previously an online service will launch its first in-person event in Aylesbury on Saturday (July 31).

Two Aylesbury mums, Tricia O’Keeffe and Ainsley Humphreys, launched ‘Aylesbury Virtual Market’ during the first Covid lockdown last year.

The virtual market initially existed solely on Facebook, a group was set up allowing businesses to promote products, whilst the economy was partially shut down.

Due to the success of this grassroots online campaign the pair have been given the chance to organise a physical market once each month.

Tricia and Ainsley released a statement announcing the news on their Facebook group, it read: “We found that many of the Facebook groups didn’t allow businesses to advertise, so we decided to help ourselves and other businesses showcase their products to local people by creating our Aylesbury Virtual Market group.

"Fortunately, the group grew very quickly, and now includes more than 200 businesses and almost 3,000 members. Expanding the group from a virtual presence to a physical one is very exciting – and we can’t wait to welcome visitors to our second market on the final Saturday of this month.”

These monthly events have been authorised in Aylesbury each month up to Christmas.

Bucks Council confirms the following business will have stalls at the inaugural event:

-Patricia’s Sweets

-Halo Crafts

-Two C’s Ladies Fashion

-Savage Crafts

-Bitz & Bobz By Leeanne

-Coral Lace Cakes

-Tammy Jane’s Cards

-Liz Cole Handmade Cards

Jocelyn Towns, Deputy Cabinet Member for town centre regeneration, commented:“Well done to Tricia and Ainsley for the success of their Aylesbury Virtual Market group, which has clearly provided a terrific platform for gift and craft product sellers and buyers in Aylesbury and beyond.

“Aylesbury Market already has a popular Saturday market, but the addition of this new market once a month is sure to encourage more visitors to the town centre, where they can also enjoy the fantastic selection of shops, cafes, restaurants and bars that the town has to offer.”

Paul Kirkham, the market manager, added: “Tricia and Ainsley already had a connection with Aylesbury Market as they had been trading in the market on and off for the past five years.

“Their new venture is a great opportunity for those businesses who have been trading online to come and meet their existing customers face-to-face and sell to new ones. I’m sure this is going to be a wonderful addition to the market and we wish them every success.”