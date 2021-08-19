Free Aylesbury festival, Parklife Weekend, returns next week on the August Bank Holiday with new features planned.

The festival was cancelled last year due to Covid-related restrictions on large full-scale events, but returns on Saturday August 28.

The event kicks off on noon on the Saturday with live performances scheduled on two different stages at Vale Park.

Photo by Steve Cook

Saturday's event is labelled 'Live in the Park', organisers are promising nine-and-a-half hours of non-stop music.

Bands and artists performing include: Soul Enforcement Bureau, Tunehead, Rockin’ Wild, BlueJay, Armada of Secrets, Princes to Kings, FRET HEADS, The White Lakes, Empyre, Saloni, Peerless Pirates and Amir.

NBS are headlining, blasting out a plethora of cover tracks from modern and classic rock, pop, pop punk and soul, to out and out '80s cheese.

New this year is a kids' entertainment tent.

Photo by Steve Cook

On offer for families will be six hours worth of activities, including: balloon modelling competitions with DJ Dan Blaze, a princess singalong with MJ Productions, Professor Diamond’s Punch and Judy Show. Plus, an interactive Fairies vs Dragons Gameshow with Enchanted Players Theatre Company.

Further family-friendly stalls will be set up in the 'community involvement area', this is also where food and refreshments will be available. Organisers are expecting many local pubs and food companies to provide the goods.

Saturday's entertainment will culminate with 'Stars in the Park', which will be hosted by UK Astronomy. Starting at 10:15pm, Parklife goers are invited to join the team for a tour of the night sky with telescopes and other specialist equipment.

Sunday August 29 starts with an all-inclusive open-air service and celebration, Church in the Park, hosted by The Aylesbury Church Network. This runs from 10:30am-12 noon on the

main stage in Vale Park.

The main stage will then host Proms in the Park, guests are encouraged to bring picnics, rugs, flags and your finest singing voice to witness Aylesbury Concert Band. Organisers are also promising some surprise guests at Sunday's event.

A fireworks display is promised after the Proms at 9:30pm.

Parklife is organised by Aylesbury Town Council with the support of local charities and organisations.

