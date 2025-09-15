National Hedgelaying Championships 2025 is taking place at Waddesdon Manor
The 46th National Hedgelaying Championship is taking place in Waddesdon Manor on October 4.
The National Hedgelaying Society is hosting the event which will see over 100 competitors, from all over the UK, showing off their hedgelaying skills.
This year’s contest involves 10 distinct classes that the society says celebrate the diversity and heritage of this traditional countryside craft.
A spokesperson for the National Hedgelaying Society said: “Visitors can enjoy a vibrant celebration of rural life, with demonstrations of traditional crafts, delicious local food and refreshments, and a public bar. The event is supported by both national and local wildlife organisations.”
Steve Budding, chairman of the National Hedgelaying Society, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the Championship to Buckinghamshire this year. Waddesdon Manor offers a spectacular setting for showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of hedgelayers from all over the UK.
“As well as many familiar faces, last year we welcomed some extremely talented new participants, as the craft continues to grow in popularity with younger people. We look forward to friends reuniting and friendly rivalries rekindled, in the pursuit of the supreme champion title.”
Interested parties are encouraged to find ticketing information on the society's official website here.
On its website the society reveals that there are a number of different styles of hedgelaying and many of them are tied to different regions within the UK. Hedgelaying is described as a craft that has been carried out for hundreds of years that helps protect wildlife.