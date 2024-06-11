Music lovers are invited to raise the roof to support vulnerable communities around the world

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amersham Free Church is hosting a trumpet and drum concert to raise money for international development agency Christian Aid.

Two nationally acclaimed musicians will be raising the roof on Sunday, June 30 at 3pm.

Minister Rev Ian Green explained: “We’re very pleased to be welcoming Crispian Steele-Perkins, one of the country’s leading trumpet players, and Hilary Davan Wetton, a renowned organist and conductor.

“Crispian has presented recitals and masterclasses around the world and also played the theme tunes for many films and TV programmes, from For Your Eyes Only, to the Antiques Roadshow. Hilary is a presenter of Classic FM’s Masterclass programme as well as conductor of the Military Wives Choirs; he was also Jo Brand’s organ teacher for the BBC 1 series “Play It Again.”

Hilary Davan Wetton and Crispian Steele-Perkins

The event runs from 3-4.15pm at the church, in Woodside Road, followed by refreshments. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s; money raised will go towards projects Christian Aid is funding, run by local partners in countries around the world.

Christian Aid supporters help millions of people in the most vulnerable communities transform their lives. Last year, the organisation reached 3.3 million people through 275 programmes, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.