Music lovers are invited to raise the roof to support vulnerable communities around the world
Two nationally acclaimed musicians will be raising the roof on Sunday, June 30 at 3pm.
Minister Rev Ian Green explained: “We’re very pleased to be welcoming Crispian Steele-Perkins, one of the country’s leading trumpet players, and Hilary Davan Wetton, a renowned organist and conductor.
“Crispian has presented recitals and masterclasses around the world and also played the theme tunes for many films and TV programmes, from For Your Eyes Only, to the Antiques Roadshow. Hilary is a presenter of Classic FM’s Masterclass programme as well as conductor of the Military Wives Choirs; he was also Jo Brand’s organ teacher for the BBC 1 series “Play It Again.”
The event runs from 3-4.15pm at the church, in Woodside Road, followed by refreshments. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s; money raised will go towards projects Christian Aid is funding, run by local partners in countries around the world.
Christian Aid supporters help millions of people in the most vulnerable communities transform their lives. Last year, the organisation reached 3.3 million people through 275 programmes, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.
To purchase your tickets, email [email protected], or buy on the door. And to find out more about the work of Christian Aid and how to get involved go to www.christianaid.org.uk .