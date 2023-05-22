Music in the Market, Buckingham’s annual free live music event, is back in the town centre this weekend.

Organised by the Buckingham Acoustic Club and supported by Buckingham Town Council, Music In the Market is now in its 22nd year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local people are invited to bring a chair or a picnic blanket and head to the town centre on Sunday, May 28, to enjoy a fantastic variety of live music from local artists. The event will be opened at 1pm by the town mayor and the town crier.

Music in the Market

Most Popular

Bands and musicians taking to the purpose-built stage from 1pm to 10pm will include exciting young band The Toucans, established local bands Brothers Homebrew, 60s Jukebox, Woo and last year’s headliners Muz n Jenks. Also appearing this year will be high-profile local acts Smith & Brewer and Tu-Kay & Ryan, who are building an impressive presence on the folk scene.

For variety throughout the day there will be choral performances from Stagecoach, Glee Club and Bittersweet Music, and dancing from Bollywood Beats and the Brackley Morris Men.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chair of Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre and Events Committee, Cllr Robin Stuchbury said: “We are very pleased to be working in co-operation with the Buckingham Acoustic Club to be creating a free music event, tailored to the diverse tastes of the community and held in the town centre. We look forward to seeing the community attending.”

A road closure will be in place for Market Hill from the Kings Head/Moreton Road junction to the junction with West Street from 7am until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Muz N Jenks