Museum has a peachy time in store for visitors this summer
The visitor attraction, set over two floors and featuring artefacts including Dahl’s original writing hut, has a host of activities lined up to keep families entertained Tuesdays – Sundays throughout the school summer holidays.
Younger visitors can look forward to some hands-on workshops inspired by the book including science experiments, making an insect home and creating miniature gardens. There will also be daily storytelling, a themed trail around the museum and a craft room where little ones can get stuck into making their very own Cloud-Men, as featured in the book.
Steve Gardam, director at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre, says: “We have some great activities lined up for visitors this summer including some special events for our younger guests.
“On Thursday 25 and Friday 26 July we are hosting a series of animal-handling sessions where visitors will be able to get up close to a range of reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates, including some of the creepy crawlies from James and the Giant Peach.
“And on Friday 23 August, the Natural History Museum in Tring will be visiting and bringing some of the amazing insects from their collection to share with our visitors.”
There will also be a series of guided walks taking place in the woods and countryside that inspired so many of Dahl’s stories. Visitors will be able to pick up a magnifying glass from the museum and head outside to spot some of James’ insect friends in the Chilterns countryside.
James’ Peachy Summer at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre takes place from 20 July – 1 September 2024 and online pre-booked tickets are £9.95 (concessions available). Children under five years old are free of charge. There is a small additional charge for workshops, special events and guided walks. It is not essential to pre-book a visit and walk-up admissions are always welcome but pre-booking workshops are recommended as they sell out fast. For more information, call 01494 892 192, visit www.roalddahlmuseum.org, or like and follow @roalddahlmuseum on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.
