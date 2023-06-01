Ms Great Britain finalist announces Aylesbury event with Rugby Union World Cup final referee Nigel Owens

One of the finalists in this year’s Ms Great Britain Classic has announced an event in Aylesbury with special guest Nigel Owens.

Nigel has long been known as one of the best referees in Rugby Union and refereed the 2015 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia.

He also made headlines when he came out as gay in 2007, the 52-year-old has since won awards for his constant championing of the LGBT community.

That year he was named 'Gay Sports Personality of the Year' at an event organised by national charity, Stonewall.

Ella Stiles, a Ms Great Britain 2023 finalist, has arranged for Nigel Owens to give a talk at Aylesbury Rugby Club on 8 June.

All money raised from the event will go towards Alex’s Wish, a not-for-profit organisation vowing to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Referee Nigel Owens (photo from Shaun Botterill/ Getty Images)

Ella said: “I care for a young man with Duchenne, so Alex’s Wish is a charity close to my heart. The charity works tirelessly to raise money to help fund finding a cure for Duchenne, as well as funding treatments and equipment to help those living with the condition.”

She decided to enter this year’s competition after a chance conversation with a previous pageant entrant.

Ella added: “I didn’t realise this whole world of pageants existed. I’ve discovered this whole world where all these women are doing these wonderful things.

"People think that pageants are beauty contests full of competitive women vying for the crown, or that the women entering are airheads in bikinis, but nothing could be further from the truth.”

Event information

Everyone the Berkshire nurse met through qualifying has a different story and different approach to fundraising and helping others within their community.

Nigel is Ella’s chosen guest for the upcoming fundraiser because of how successfully he performed at an event in Maidenhead she organised before.

She said: “He is more than a famous rugby referee, he is an absolute professional at speaking to move and inspire people. He’s wise and insightful as well as absolutely hilarious. His humour pushes boundaries.”