News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park

Model Nadine takes on a huge challenge running marathons in 6 countries.

Mum of two takes on a huge challenge to complete the abbots awards world majors a six star awards inspired from her dad after he fell ill with Covid and struggles to walk.
By Nadine BrowerContributor
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:17 BST

Nadine Brower a model and mum of two from Tring, will be taking part in this year’s BMW Berlin Marathon on Sunday 24th September. She is aiming to complete a six-star award with Abbots Awards world majors.

The Abbots World Marathon Majors is six of the most renowned marathons in the world. They are, London, Berlin, Chicago, NYC, Tokyo and Boston.

Nadine was inspired by her father Eddie Brower who has recovered from Covid but Struggle’s to walk for long periods.

Most Popular
    Nadine with parther Daryl and children Blake and Zaine Hewlett. Nadine with parther Daryl and children Blake and Zaine Hewlett.
    Nadine with parther Daryl and children Blake and Zaine Hewlett.

    She’s not a newcomer to the marathon, having run 3 London marathons over the last three consecutive years to raise money for Charities.

    Last year she raised over 3K for Barnardos, She told us:

    "This year I am running for a Children's Charity Get Kids Going a national charity that gives disabled children and young people the wonderful opportunity of participating in sports and sporting events.

    "They provide them with specially built sports wheelchairs and give them sports grants to help with training, physio, travel and competition fees. I’m also supporting the National MS society for people with Multiple Sclerosis.

    "Dad is doing great his mind is sharp but his body has been affected and misses playing tennis which he loved playing most days prior to him falling ill with Covid, Eddie Brower was in a Coma for 3 months and a year in hospital.

    "It’s been three years since he fell ill and he is just able to walk again after intense physio. Running the marathon is nothing compared to what my dad has been through."

    Nadine trains locally at Champneys and you may also see her running on the country roads around the area.

    If you would like to sponsor Nadine, you can do so https://gofund.me/57f1a91e.

    Related topics:LondonBerlin