Micro pigs are ready to party: book now for Bucks summer events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From corporate team building days to weddings, schools and care homes, Kew Little Pigs can adapt their services to the event, and has a long history of providing fun, educational and often hilarious moments that will be spoken about for years to come.

Travelling around in their specially adapted 'Pigmobile' the farm's show pigs love to take part in activities including fun races and petting sessions, and the knowledgeable handlers they travel with are on hand with fascinating stories and facts about the adorable creatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And as well as that anyone wishing to hire out the award-winning farm for their own special occasion can do so, with packages available for the barn, entire farm or animal encounters for parties, corporate or even filming.

Most Popular

Would you like a micro pig to attend your party? Animal News Agency

Olivia Mikhail, who founded Kew Little Pigs in 2010, said: "We absolutely love getting out on the road, but have lots of farm hire packages available too if you would like to host your special event here with us.

"We understand that organising events can be stressful, so we are here to be your piggy party planners, guiding you every step of the way to make sure that everything goes amazingly well.

"Our show pigs absolutely love getting out on the road, and we have had some amazing feedback from events that we have attended. Everything from children's parties and school fetes to weddings, TV shoots and office gatherings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can't wait to meet you this summer, and look forward to being part of your special occasion."

For a full list of prices and to talk about your requirements email: [email protected]