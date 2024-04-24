Micro pigs are ready to party: book now for Bucks summer events
and live on Freeview channel 276
From corporate team building days to weddings, schools and care homes, Kew Little Pigs can adapt their services to the event, and has a long history of providing fun, educational and often hilarious moments that will be spoken about for years to come.
Travelling around in their specially adapted 'Pigmobile' the farm's show pigs love to take part in activities including fun races and petting sessions, and the knowledgeable handlers they travel with are on hand with fascinating stories and facts about the adorable creatures.
And as well as that anyone wishing to hire out the award-winning farm for their own special occasion can do so, with packages available for the barn, entire farm or animal encounters for parties, corporate or even filming.
Olivia Mikhail, who founded Kew Little Pigs in 2010, said: "We absolutely love getting out on the road, but have lots of farm hire packages available too if you would like to host your special event here with us.
"We understand that organising events can be stressful, so we are here to be your piggy party planners, guiding you every step of the way to make sure that everything goes amazingly well.
"Our show pigs absolutely love getting out on the road, and we have had some amazing feedback from events that we have attended. Everything from children's parties and school fetes to weddings, TV shoots and office gatherings.
"We can't wait to meet you this summer, and look forward to being part of your special occasion."
For a full list of prices and to talk about your requirements email: [email protected]
To find out more about the farm attraction, which has been voted among the top ten animal days out in the world by Trip Advisor users go to: www.kewlittlepigs.com