MARSWORTH NEWS: Risks of magnet fishing

MAGNET DANGERS: Tring Anglers are concerned that people are magnet fishing on the canals. Canal & River Trust says: ‘It’s great that people are interested in getting rubbish out of the canal. However, we don’t allow magnet fishing as it can be extremely dangerous. Items dragged out by magnets could be sharp or heavy and cause you to be dragged into the water. ‘We’ve even had reports of people fishing out old war bombs and dumped weapons. When people leave piles of metal on the towpath, it can cause problems for other visitors, for example, families with young children.’

SUMMER’S DAY: On July 27, from 2pm to 8pm, there will be a Summer’s Day festival at the Pitstone Pavilion, with live music, football tournaments, food stalls and plenty of entertainment for all the family.

BEACONLIT: Tickets are on sale for BeaconLit, the brilliant local literary festival on July 13 at Brookmead School, Ivinghoe LU7 9EX. Speakers include poet Will Burns, BBC correspondent Adina Campbell, authors Daisy Goodwin, Adele Parks and Elly Griffiths as well as festival co-founder and author Dave Sivers and many more. Visit: beaconlit.co.uk.

MUSEUM OPEN: The eclectic Pitstone Green Museum is open on Sunday, July 14, Sunday August 11 and Monday, August 26. Set in an old farmyard, it features many things to see, from the contents of a former Pitstone shop and the cockpit of a wartime plane to classic cars and miniature steam engines.