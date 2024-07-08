MARSWORTH NEWS: Risks of magnet fishing
SUMMER’S DAY: On July 27, from 2pm to 8pm, there will be a Summer’s Day festival at the Pitstone Pavilion, with live music, football tournaments, food stalls and plenty of entertainment for all the family.
BEACONLIT: Tickets are on sale for BeaconLit, the brilliant local literary festival on July 13 at Brookmead School, Ivinghoe LU7 9EX. Speakers include poet Will Burns, BBC correspondent Adina Campbell, authors Daisy Goodwin, Adele Parks and Elly Griffiths as well as festival co-founder and author Dave Sivers and many more. Visit: beaconlit.co.uk.
MUSEUM OPEN: The eclectic Pitstone Green Museum is open on Sunday, July 14, Sunday August 11 and Monday, August 26. Set in an old farmyard, it features many things to see, from the contents of a former Pitstone shop and the cockpit of a wartime plane to classic cars and miniature steam engines.
FISHING EVENT: The next Let’s Fish event at Marsworth is on Saturday, July 20 from 9.30am to 4pm at Reservoir Pound Locks 39-40 on the Grand Union Canal.
