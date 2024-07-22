Marsworth: Epic walker publishes book

What's on:

COAST MARATHON: Marsworth resident and Meads worker Paul Barber has published a book about his epic 5,000-mile walk around Britain’s Coast.Accompanied by his former partner and their dog, Havoc, Paul walked the coast starting from John O’Groats. Eleven months and more than 5,000 miles later, the trio returned to the same spot having raised more than £50,000 for the RNLI and Guide Dogs for the Blind. Paul has now released a book, ‘dunwalkin’, recounting the adventure.Across the near year-long journey, the trio spent around a third of the time under canvas, a third of the time in houses, and a third of the time being put up by community groups.A review says: A fact-packed humorous travel tale and memoir, beautifully illustrated. It will have you cracked up laughing at the eccentric oddness of mind, sole, reasoning and spirit.’To purchase the book, get in touch with Paul at [email protected] or call 07980 867788.WINDMILL FEST: Windmill Preschool is holding a festival on July 27 from 12 noon to 5pm on Brookmead School Field. Raffle prizes include an England Euro 2024 shirt signed by Auron Ramsdale, Arsenal and England goalkeeper.NATURE TRAINEES: College Lake is offering volunteer nature reserve traineeships – a perfect pathway into a conservation career. Applications to Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) close on Friday.MUSIC FESTIVAL: Astonbury Music Festival is on August 10 in Aston Clinton ParkSUMMER’S DAY: On July 27, from 2pm to 8pm, there will be a Summer’s Day festival at the Pitstone Pavilion, with live music, football tournaments, food stalls and plenty of entertainment for all the family. PITSTONE HALL: The Memorial Hall has a Blue Bingo event at 8pm on Friday, July 26, adults only. And there’s a quiz night on Friday, September 20.CRAFT MARKET: Tring Arts and Crafts Market is back on August 3, in the Victoria Hall, Akeman Street, with new artists and crafters and a summertime theme.VOLUNTEERING: Dacorum’s team of volunteer advisors will be at High Street Baptist Church, 89, High Street, Tring, on the first Friday of every month from 10am to 12pm advising on what you can do to volunteer.