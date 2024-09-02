Marsworth: Charity auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marsworth What's On: All are welcome!

CHARITY AUCTION: The Red Lion, Marsworth, would like to welcome you to a charity auction on Friday, September 13, raising funds for Hector’s House, a Berkhamsted-based suicide prevention charity. Contact Ant on 07840 277484.

CAFÉ FOR SALE: Victoria and Matt are regretfully selling Waters Edge, Marsworth, as a result of the arrival of their baby daughter earlier this year. The fully renovated premises is a popular destination for visitors to the reservoirs and residents of the local area. Contact [email protected].

LITTER PICKERS: The next litter pick will be on Sunday, September 15 at 11am. If you’d like to joining the group, or the Marsworth Community Speed Watch, please contact [email protected].

HARVEST SUPPER: This will be on Friday, October 18, when Ralph Findlay of the Blast Foundation resettlement charity will be coming to the village hall to speak about the foundation’s work with prisoners in prison and the community.

NOSTALGIC BINGO: Victory Hall’s Nostalgia Week (September 27 to October 5) will include Family Bingo on Saturday, September 28, from 3pm. Proceeds go towards renovation of the hall in Lond Marston. There’s also a Quiz Night on Friday, September 27 from 7pm.

ARTS AND CRAFTS: Tring Arts and Crafts Market is on Saturday, September 7, from 10am to 3pm at The Victoria Room, Victoria Hall, Akeman Street, Tring.

FAMILY FUN DAY: Cheddington Village Hall, Church Lane, has a Family Fun Day on Sunday, September 15, from 12pm to 4pm. Hold an owl and meet cute rabbits, guinea pigs and chicks. Craft your own slime and sand art, try the coconut shy, enjoy live music and explore a treasure trove of stalls.