Mad Hatter's tea party as 400 flock to fun day at Bucks animal attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bucks animal attraction came alive with the magic of Alice in Wonderland on Sunday for a special family fun day.

Around 400 people attended the special event at Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham, which included amazing costumes and props inspired by the Lewis Carroll classic.

Visitors had the chance to spend time with the farm's adorable residents, including two litters of piglets who have been born to first time mothers Willow and Freya recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was also face painting, pizza and a live DJ as well as Alice In Wonderland-inspired party games for children and adults to enjoy.

Kelly May, Alice, Olivia Mikhail and Becky Wolf in their costumes - Animal News Agency

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "Wow! What an amazing event, the sun shone on the whole day and it was so nice to see so many smiling and happy faces.

"We have put so much effort into the costumes and props to make the day a real special occasion, and we can't wait to do it all again in August."

A second Alice In Wonderland fun day is taking place on Sunday August 25, and both events which cost £15 a ticket are the cheapest way to visit the farm this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia added: "Putting on fun days like this are important to us as they are a way for us to thank all our supporters and visitors with something really special. We have had so much love from the local community in our pandemic recovery, and that means the world to us."