Love is in the air at Bucks attraction as animals couple up ahead of Valentine's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pigs are known in many cultures for prosperity and luck, and that is certainly the case when it comes to love at Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham, which is packed full of adorable couples.

Micro pigs Mia and Scarlet are the farm's top pairing, and are inseparable spending all their time together, a close second is Blanket and Gizmo, who have recently formed a solid bond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, boar Blanket's past may come back to haunt him if Gizmo ever finds out that he made national newspaper headlines in 2021 for jumping over a fence at the farm at night, and siring more than 70 piglets!

Most Popular

Adorable micro piglets make a Valentine's heart - Animal News Agency

Love has blossomed recently too, with three forthcoming litters of piglets. And the farm is running a piglet name and litter size prediction competition which people can enter by email to win a special Silver Pig Adoption Package.

Olivia Mikhail, who founded Kew Little Pigs in 2009, said: "Henry's been very busy and has three of his girlfriends pregnant. Squeaks Tina and Blossom are all expecting because of this busy boy so we expect piglets March and April.

"All of the piglets will either stay here on the farm for visitors to meet, or go to become loving pets in people's homes. And in the meantime love really is in the air here, as so many animals on the farm enjoy inseparable bonds, it's so lovely to see."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kew Little Pigs is an award-winning animal attraction, and the UK's leading ethical breeder of micro pigs. The farm was recently voted in the top ten animal attractions in the world by Trip Advisor users.

Human couples have also got into the loving spirit at Kew Little Pigs, with the farm arranging special proposal set ups for people wanting to pop the question. Show pigs Bambi Kingsley and Sven have also attended weddings off-site, taking part in adorable activities and posing in wedding photographs.

Olivia added: "Here on the farm we absolutely love Valentine's Day, and there is nothing more romantic than seeing your partner's face when they see our adorable animals.

"If you do have a proposal in mind, do get in touch, we would love to help you make it special."

Advertisement

Advertisement

To enter the piglet predictions competition send your predicted number of pigs, amount of boys or girls and their date of birth to [email protected]