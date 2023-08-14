Local Bucks women unlock the 3 things that will help women have a happier, healthier Menopause

Menopause is no longer the silent condition that women have to endure. Since Davina McCall’s ground-breaking Channel 4 documentary back in 2021, UK women have become more aware of what some of the symptoms of menopause are.

But with such a large amount of information how can they put some of this knowledge into action and see meaningful results?

2 local women wanted to bring their knowledge and personal experience of menopause to the women of Buckinghamshire by running a 1 Day retreat at Bucks Yoga Barn, in Saunderton Lee on the 17th September from 10am to 4pm.

Just a 5-minute drive from Princes Risborough or 20 minutes from High Wycombe, Bucks Yoga Barn is the perfect quiet, rural venue but still easily accessible.

L-R Helen Isaacs and Sarah Brown

Sarah Brown, a Princes Risborough-based Pilates instructor (nextchapterpilates.com) and her friend Helen Isaacs, a renowned local beauty therapist (helenisaacsholistictherapies.co.uk) struck on the idea to create a tranquil day retreat bringing a varied programme of activities including a Pilates for menopause session, interactive menopause skincare workshop and guest talk from Marlow-based menopause nutritionist Zara Watt (zarawatt.com).

Various scientific trials have demonstrated that if performed regularly, Pilates can decrease certain menopausal symptoms (such as joint pain, loss of muscle strength and flexibility).

Sarah has devised a specific class for the attendees which shows how to incorporate Pilates into your daily life to help manage those aches and pains which can impact menopausal women.

Helen will be sharing her knowledge from a beauty career spanning 30+ years on how to care for your skin during menopause which can suffer from dryness, sensitivity and even adult acne during this period.

Bucks Yoga Barn

Zara Watt, a local nutritionist who specialises in supporting menopausal women will be giving a guest talk on how what you eat and drink during the menopause can have a direct impact on symptoms.

With a healthy lunch and skincare goody bags included, Sarah and Helen wanted the day to feel relaxed yet informative, giving the attendees powerful tools to take with them and use after the event. The day retreat is open to all women who are either peri-menopausal or menopausal. The cost of the retreat is £100.