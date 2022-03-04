Line-up revealed for Aylesbury Live in the Park 2022

The line-up for the 2022 Live in the Park festival in Aylesbury has been announced.

Aylesbury Town Council revealed this year's slate today (4 March), it's filled with local bands and artists who will grace the two stages at Vale Park.

Live in the Park 2021

Last year, 14,000 people turned out for Aylesbury's biggest festival.

Other confirmed acts include: Just Can’t Get Enough, Lily Rea, Raj De, Chloe Green, Damo & the Dynamites, Bitterroot, Clark Rainbow, Next Stage Choir, Heidi Browne, LJ Phoenix, Lex Gibbon, TBaze, Codename Colin and The Band With No Name.

Once again the council has organised a children's entertainment area, food stalls provided by local caterers, market stalls and a community involvement area.

A new feature for this year will be a Battle of the Bands competition hosted by XYZ Music, the council says it will reveal more details soon.

This year's poster

The Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Anders Christensen, said: “After the success of last year’s event, I hope residents will be able to join us with their friends and family to celebrate and support local live music. We have a fantastic line-up so make sure you put the date in your diary.