Layby Farm Stoke Mandeville gearing up for a GOAT-ally amazing Easter holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Stoke Mandeville complex, which is a hive of independent shops and businesses as well as the farm attraction and popular cafe, is looking forward to a busy time during Easter, and has put together a number of fun events in an effort to create a holiday atmosphere.

Obsidian Art will host its spring collection of high quality art and design, with a spring-themed selection of fresh new artworks, ceramics, jewellery and glass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And next door the Buckinghamshire Craft Guild will host a series of classes as well as opportunities to meet the artists and makers who display in the popular space.

Most Popular

This goat is gearing up for Easter fun - Animal News Agency

At the Goat Centre itself there will be an Easter Egg Hunt on March 29 and 30, spring crafts on Tuesdays 2 and 9 April, an adorable bunny brunch on April 6 and 13 and ferret fun on April 7 and 14.

As well as this the Goat Centre will also be celebrating the arrival of their bees, with a family annual pass on offer for winners of the bee colouring competition which runs from April 8 to 14.

Ruth Higgins, who runs the Bucks Goat Centre, said: "It's such a busy time at Layby Farm over Easter and it's really the start of things getting really exciting at the farm and for the businesses on site. As everyone knows we've had some challenges with the HS2 works going on nearby, so please do come out and see what we have to offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Layby Farm is a fabulous shopping destination, which you can link in with a lovely visit to the Goat Centre to see our friendly animals. We are really looking forward to Easter, and thank you in advance for your support."

As well as arts and crafts, Chiltern Sports on the site is also looking forward to a busy time, with parents and sports people coming through the doors to pick up new equipment before the cricket and summer sports seasons begin.

Roy Rance, who together with Richard Young has been running the store at Layby Farm for 22 years, said: "This is one of our busiest times at Chiltern Sports as it is the beginning of the cricket season. Parents usually wait until the school holidays to get equipment for their children too. So this year we have stocked up and taken on some extra help for the rush."