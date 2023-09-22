Lawfest offers a flying start for legal eagles

An exciting careers event, LawFest 2023, is to be hosted by Buckingham Law School at the University of Buckingham and Oakgrove School.

LawFest will foster awareness of the diversity of legal careers available and create valuable opportunities for pupils at schools in Bucks and Milton Keynes. It will offer intriguing, first-hand insight into the life of a lawyer from leading London and local law firms, as well as from other legal organisations that will be in attendance.

The event will provide vital information to those interested in a career in law and provide guidance for those who are eager to learn more. It will encourage those who might otherwise be intimidated by the formal and stuffy reputation of the legal world to consider a career in law and empower pupils of all backgrounds and ethnicities to realise their potential.

The Vinson Centre, home to Lawfest 2023

Those attending will hear from practising lawyers about their life journeys and experience. This will include information about all the possible ways of becoming either a solicitor, legal executive, or a paralegal, including solicitor apprenticeships and CILEX.

LawFest 2023 will also feature interactive sessions for school students to explore how to stand out from the crowd. The Graduate Recruitment team from Travers Smith, the award-winning independent City law firm, will explore how to create a personal brand, giving students the opportunity to identify key transferable skills and how to best showcase their talents and ambition to land a dream legal career.

Also represented will be the law firms of Machins, Dentons, SE – Solicitors and Shoosmiths

The event will take place at the Vinson Centre, The University of Buckingham on Sept 27.