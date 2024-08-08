Kids crafts with a twist at Stoke Mandeville animal attraction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youngsters got stuck into some crafty fun with a twist at Bucks Goat Centre this week, making special enrichment items to give to the attraction's animals.

The centre is putting on this fun enrichment building session every Monday at 10.30am and 2pm during the summer holiday, visitors get the chance to build a fun food item for their chosen animal and then give it to them to enjoy.

At the sessions visitors have a designated time slot and get to spend time with the animal they have made a gift for at the end.

Ruth Higgins, owner of the Bucks Goat Centre, said: "The enrichment building sessions are proving a real hit and children in particular love to give their handmade gift to the animal they've picked at the end of the event.

"It's really nice to be able to show members of the public, and especially young people, the important care that goes into making sure that the animals are not only healthy, but happy and mentally stimulated too."

The sessions are part of a roster of activities that the farm is putting on during the summer break.

Every Tuesday at 11am there are seasonal summer crafts, and the fun with bubbles on Wednesday from 11am until 3pm.

On Thursdays visitors can help to feed the animals their breakfast, with different animals taking part each week. The session starts at 10.30am.

Ruth Higgins, owner of the Bucks Goat Centre, said: “We’ve had lots of visitors so far over the summer holidays and our activities have been a great success with those that have joined in"

"What's more, we offer so much fun and a learning experience for children, who get to interact with animals that you just couldn't fit into your home as a pet. We are really looking forward to meeting you."

Every Friday during the holidays the farm is hosting a piggy lunch, where visitors get to feed the adorable pot bellied pigs and play with hula hoops.

And on Saturdays it is all about the rabbits, with a bunny brunch at 10.30am, with ferret fun from 11.30am on Sundays and Jasper the fox's feeding time from 11am until 3pm.

No pre booking required Entry Prices: Adult £7.00 / Child £6.00 Under 2's Free The Bucks Goat Centre, Old Risborough Rd, StokeMandeville, HP22 5XJ

To find out more go to www.bucksgoatcentre.website