Keep Your New Year's Resolutions at Thame's Psychic & Wellbeing Fair this February

Thame's popular Psychic & Wellbeing Fair is back this February, with a new theme - helping people achieve their New Year’s resolutions.

The fair takes place on Sunday 4th February at the Spread Eagle Hotel.

It’s organised by Deer Spirit Events. It features holistic, spiritual and self-help experts, stalls selling crystals, arts and crafts, jewellery and healthy living products, and a wide range of psychic, tarot and other readers providing insights into past, present and future. There will also be workshops and talks covering self-help, wellbeing, holistic and spiritual subjects.

Organiser, Julie Fenn, said: “How many people start the New Year with positive intent but soon fall back into old ways and struggle to keep their New Year’s resolutions, we want to help people to create their perfect 2024."