Julia the pig is ready to give birth and competition launched to predict the piglets arrival

A Bucks farm has launched a fun competition to predict the arrival of a brand new litter of piglets.

Julia the sow is due to give birth any time now, and staff at Kew Little Pigs are keeping a watchful eye on her to make sure everything goes smoothly.

Members of the public can log into the farm's YouTube and Twitch, or visit the website to see a round-the-clock live feed of Julia's pen, and the Juliana-breed pig is looking forward to welcoming her new brood.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "Getting ready for a birth is always an exciting time and we are so excited to see some adorable Juliana piglets arriving on the farm.

"We hope that visitors and members of the public will get involved too, by watching the live feeds, and also entering our special competition to predict the birth date and sexes of the piglets."

Kew Little Pigs is a multi-award winning miniature pig attraction, and breeder of piglets who go on to be loving pets in people's homes.

Pigs are cheaper to keep than a dog and are every bit as intelligent, they can be taken for a walk, taught tricks and even snuggle with you on the sofa.

Juliana pigs are a relatively new addition to the farm, and the breed is known for their crinkly faces and longer snouts.

The winner who guesses how many male and female piglets in the litter and due date correctly wins a family ticket so submit your predictions now to be in with a chance of winning.

To enter the piglet predictions competition email your entry with your name and contact details to [email protected]

To find out more about owning a pet micro pig email [email protected] or go to www.kewlittlepigs.com