Joy as two litters of piglets born in a week on Bucks farm

A Bucks farm is celebrating this week after two sister pigs both gave birth to litters of piglets.

First time mum Freya gave birth to five girls and a boy on Thursday, while Willow, who has also never given birth before had three healthy piglets on Tuesday.

The Old Amersham farm is now a hive of activity as staff support the pigs in caring for their new babies, and keeping all the residents cool as temperatures soar this week.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "It has been such an amazing week with two litters of adorable piglets. This is what our farm is all about, and visitors are absolutely loving getting to see the new arrivals.

Freya's piglets - Becky Wolf via Animal News Agency

"We are running naming competitions for both litters, and are asking fans of the farm to choose themes for names of the litters. So it has been a lot of fun to see everyone's ideas."

Kew Little Pigs is the UK's leading ethical breeder of miniature pigs, who go on to be pets in people's homes. The farm is also an award-winning attraction which is named in the top ten animal attractions in the world on Trip Advisor.

This summer as a thank you to residents and visitors for all their support, Kew Little Pigs has organised two Alice In Wonderland-themed summer fun days, which are taking place on June 28 and August 25. The events are the cheapest way to visit the farm this year, and will include a host of fun activities, a food truck and a live DJ.

Olivia added: "We really do not take our community and supporters for granted, and in the wake of the pandemic we have had a tough time. But thanks to everyone's support we have pulled through and now is the time to say a huge thank you. That is what the fun days are all about."

To find out more about the summer fun days go to kewlittlepigs.com/collections/experiences/products/family-fun-day