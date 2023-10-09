Join local fundraising hero Kate Miles, and wear it pink this October for Breast Cancer Now

Local fundraiser Kate Miles (age, 41) from Buckinghamshire has smashed her £20,000 fundraising target for the research and support charity Breast Cancer Now by hosting a pink-themed ‘Breastival’ party.

Kate, who has been living with secondary, incurable breast cancer since 2020, organised the event at Halton Tennis Club last weekend, ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

150 guests attended for an evening of raffles, hog roast and a silent auction. The dress code for the evening was glamorous with a touch of pink. Over £8,200 was raised, taking Kate’s fundraising total for the charity to over £26,000.

Now, Kate is calling on others to follow her lead and sign up for Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink fundraising day on Friday 20 October 2023, to help raise vital funds for the charity’s world-class research and life-changing support services.

Kate Miles (centre) with fellow organisers, Vicki Doran (left) and Philippa Honosutomo (right)

Kate said:

“I thoroughly enjoyed hosting Breastival last weekend, and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came and made it such a successful event.

“Sadly, more people than ever are affected by breast cancer. I know first-hand what it’s like to receive such a devastating diagnosis, which is why I want to do everything I can to support Breast Cancer Now’s incredible work.

“Another key reason I choose to support Breast Cancer Now is because now more than ever, I realise the importance of research, especially into secondary cancer, something they invest millions in.

Kate Miles with husband Darren Miles, and their two daughters

"In the relatively short time since my diagnosis, I have benefitted from advances in treatments; I no longer have to sit for 4 or 5 hours every 3 weeks having failed cannula attempts and lengthy infusions, instead I have the same drugs given to me via a 5-minute injection – for me this is huge!”

“I am looking forward to 20th October when I will be wearing pink whilst hosting a pink-themed cake sale at the school I teach at.”

Wear it pink is one of the charity’s biggest and brightest fundraising events, and a day when thousands wear pink as part of dress-up days, bake sales, netball tournaments, wild swims, knitting sessions and even bra displays.

Since it started 22 years ago, wear it pink has raised £39 million for people affected by breast cancer.

Breastival held at Halton Tennis Club

Kinie Kaur, wear it pink manager at Breast Cancer Now, said:

“We want to say a huge thank you to Kate for holding her pink-themed Breastival event in support of Breast Cancer Now.

“Every 10 minutes, someone in the UK hears the words ‘you have breast cancer’. But by wearing pink and raising money on 20 October, you could help to drive forward research and give life-changing support to those affected by this relentless disease.

“We’re working towards a future where everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives – and is supported to live well, but we can’t do it without your help. Sign up todayfor your fundraising kit at wearitpink.org.”