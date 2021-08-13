Tring Book Festival is inviting people to join them on board the Vintage Mobile Cinema for the Authors' Chain Reaction at Tring Carnival this weekend.

A series of 20 minute interviews with authors interviewing each other - one after another.

The authors include brilliant comedians Ian Stone and Rob Deering who have both recently published their first books.

Join comedians Ian Stone and Rob Deering on board the Vintage Mobile Cinema at Tring Carnival (C) Tring Book Festival

Ian Stone has written 'To Be Someone' - a memoir of his adoration of Paul Weller and the Jam as well as his beloved Arsenal.

Rob Deering has followed up his amazing podcast Running Commentary with his book 'Running Tracks'.

The Vintage Mobile Cinema will be at Tring Carnival is at Pound Meadow, London Road, from 11.30am till 4pm tomorrow (Saturday).

For more details and tickets to Authors' Chain Reaction visit: www.tringbookfestival.co.uk/venues/vintage-mobile-cinema/authors-chain-reaction.

> 11.30am to 11.50am - Jamie Fewery interviewed by Richard Atkinson

> 11.55am to 12.15pm - Richard Atkinson interviewed by Nikki Smith

> 12.20pm to 12.40pm - Nikki Smith interviewed by Donna Ashcroft

> 12.45pm to 1.05pm - Donna Ashcroft interviewed by Jules Wake

> 1pm to 2pm - lunch break and free children's storytelling

> 2pm to 2.20pm - Jules Wake interviewed by Ian Stone

> 2.25pm to 2.45pm - Ian Stone interviewed by Rob Deering