It's all about the mums at Bucks attraction as bumper brood of piglets on the way
and live on Freeview channel 276
It's all about the mums at Kew Little Pigs, and as Mother's Day approaches the farm is gearing up by caring for a bumper crop of piglets.
With new arrivals imminent from mums Squeaks, Tina and Blossom, there is plenty to celebrate and see at the Amersham, Bucks attraction. The farm's three pregnancies were all the result of one very busy pig, Henry, who surprised owner Olivia Mikhail when he impregnated not one, but three sows in the same week. But the piglets have been welcomed by Kew Little Pigs, and visitors to the attraction, which has been voted among the ten best animal days out in the world by Trip Advisor users, can enjoy seeing the adorable babies when they arrive. Olivia said: "We love it when piglets are born on the farm, and Henry has been a very busy boy, so this Mother's Day there is plenty to celebrate. All of the piglets will either stay here with us, or go to be loving pets in people's homes." As well as free tea and coffee for mums on Mothering Sunday itself, Kew Little Pigs is also offering unusual luxury spa packages which are the perfect gift. The fun link up came after Kew Little Pigs owner Olivia Mikhail noticed that people were travelling a long way to visit the farm, and she approached Gerards Cross' Crowne Plaza Hotel with an idea to offer something a little extra special for those wanting to relax after their journey.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And now from prices ranging between £85 and £160, pig fans can enjoy a spa experience as well as a cute encounter with the farm's adorable and award-winning micro pigs.
Olivia said: "It does sound bonkers to offer a pig spa package, but if you really think about it, it makes complete sense. We wanted to help visitors extend their fun day out, to include a little bit of an extra treat. They can come and meet our pampered pigs, and then get pampered themselves."
To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com