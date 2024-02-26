It's all about the mums at Bucks attraction as bumper brood of piglets on the way

With new arrivals imminent from mums Squeaks, Tina and Blossom, there is plenty to celebrate and see at the Amersham, Bucks attraction. The farm's three pregnancies were all the result of one very busy pig, Henry, who surprised owner Olivia Mikhail when he impregnated not one, but three sows in the same week. But the piglets have been welcomed by Kew Little Pigs, and visitors to the attraction, which has been voted among the ten best animal days out in the world by Trip Advisor users, can enjoy seeing the adorable babies when they arrive. Olivia said: "We love it when piglets are born on the farm, and Henry has been a very busy boy, so this Mother's Day there is plenty to celebrate. All of the piglets will either stay here with us, or go to be loving pets in people's homes." As well as free tea and coffee for mums on Mothering Sunday itself, Kew Little Pigs is also offering unusual luxury spa packages which are the perfect gift. The fun link up came after Kew Little Pigs owner Olivia Mikhail noticed that people were travelling a long way to visit the farm, and she approached Gerards Cross' Crowne Plaza Hotel with an idea to offer something a little extra special for those wanting to relax after their journey.