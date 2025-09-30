A new exhibition is coming to Aylesbury’s marquee museum this year celebrating 90s culture.

Discover Bucks Museum is launching a new exhibition which will allow visitors to go on a vibrant journey back to the decade of Britpop, Cool Britannia, Pokémon, Power Rangers and dial-up internet.

Called I Grew Up in the 90s, the exhibition will run from October 25 until February 22, 2026, at the venue in Church Street.

Sam Mason, CEO of Discover Bucks Museum said: "It is delightful to be able to take a trip down memory lane, with artefacts that so many will remember. It is also a little scary to realise that many familiar items that we grew up with now belong on show in a museum! We hope those who remember the 90s will enjoy revelling in nostalgia and that those who don't will come and experience a snapshot of life in the last millennium."

Discover Bucks Museum is hosting a new exhibition that celebrates the 1990s. Photo: Discover Bucks Museum/ Getty Images

More than 200 items have been gathered for the showcase which will cover everything from Teletubbies to Trainspotting, Lara Croft to The Spice Girls.

A museum spokesperson described the 90s as a decade that was defined by creativity, optimism and unforgettable pop culture moments. Visitors can revisit toys, games, fashion, films, music and television shows that shaped a generation — and even test their skills on a retro arcade machine featuring classics like Tetris, Tekken, Street Fighter, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Cultural historian and curator Matt Fox said: “Those that grew up 30 years ago in the 1990s - before smart phones, social media or reality TV - can genuinely state that life was very different then. I Grew Up 90s is a time capsule of that era, seen through the eyes of those who lived it as children and teenagers.”

The museum adds that the exhibition is a chance to relive playground crazes, rediscover music and TV milestones, and remember the moments that made the 90s unforgettable.

For opening times, ticket prices and booking information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Discover Bucks Museum website here.

Currently the museum is running a science fiction-themed exhibition featuring props and models from famous UK television programmes.