In pictures: tens of thousands party at Parklife Weekend 2021 in Aylesbury

Over the Bank Holiday Weekend 19,000 people attended Aylesbury's free two-day festival, Parklife Weekend.

Organisers are claiming it was the biggest free community festival held in Aylesbury this millennium.

Live music blasted out from the main stage at the festival on both Saturday (28 August) and Sunday.

The event centred on two days of contrasting musical performances Live in the Park and Proms in the Park.

Live in the Park took place on Saturday 28 August, it hosted 13 local bands and artists and saw 9.5 hours of continuous music performed across two stages.

Live sets included original rock music from local performers and floor-filling pop covers.

Among those who performed on the Saturday were: The Soul Enforcement Bureau, Tunehead, BlueJays, Rockin’ Wild, FRETHEADS, Princes to Kings, Armada of Secrets, The White Lakes, Empyre, Saloni, Amir and Peerless Pirates.

NBS headlined the first day with a slew of covers, the event was compered by Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio’s Dez Kay.

Aylesbury businesses were featured throughout the two days.

The Kids Ent Tent was a new addition for Live in the Park, away from the music there was also a Community Involvement Area.

The involvement area was a space for for local groups, charities and businesses to network and interact with the communities they serve.

Aylesbury Concert Band closed the event on Sunday, performing with sopranist Alison Langer.

Famous scores and songs were performed including classics from feature films: Star Wars, The Greatest Showman and The Lion King.

The Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Anders Christensen, said: “Parklife Weekend is a free event designed for Aylesbury residents to enjoy with friends and family. After the last 18 months we have all had, it was amazing to see so much fun, smiles and laughter in Vale Park.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came and supported Parklife Weekend. I hope those that joined us enjoyed the weekend so much that they would will be back again next year, and for those who couldn’t make it this year, we hope you can join us in 2022.”

Relive last weekend's event via the photo gallery below:

Photos were taken by Steve Cook and provided by Aylesbury Town Council.

1. Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity One of Aylesbury's best-known charities had a stall at the event. Photo Sales

2. setting up A lot of work went into making the main stage ready for thousands of guests. Photo Sales

3. Massive crowd Big crowds were back in Aylesbury after a challenging 18 months. Photo Sales

4. Second stage There was live music on two different stages on Saturday. Photo Sales