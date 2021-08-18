Yesterday (August 17), was pirates day at Friars Square Shopping Centre as families were greeted by a Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike.

Captain Jack was on hand to offer selfies and temporary tattoos to young shoppers at the centre in Aylesbury.

Throughout the day passers could witness special pirate comedy shows where the swaggering pirate was joined by his shipmates Barnacle Bill and Bob Ahoy.

The special live performance involved: jokes, magic tricks and a finale of cannon ball juggling.

Many youngsters took part in a fancy dress competition hunting for the best pirate outfit.

The crew of HMS Punafore sailed around Friars Square on their galleon, serenading shoppers with songs from Gilbert and Sullivan, Adam and the Ants and Duran Duran.

Acrobatics were performed by a pair of tumbling pirates who showed off gymnastic tricks and juggling skills.

Stiltwalkers Nautical Nancy – a beautiful ship’s figurehead – and her pirate friend Long Tall Sally were also a big hit with youngsters.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “It was fantastic to see everyone having fun with the pirates at Friars Square today. The motley crew of characters were popular with shoppers and our retailers too.”

Please see our photo gallery below, photos were taken by Steve Cook:

1. Eye patch This one-eyed pirate stopped by for a photo with Captain Jack Buy photo

2. Pirate takeover Captain Jack and his crew took over the shopping centre Buy photo

3. HMS Punafore Pirates were sailing around the centre Buy photo

4. Concerned pirates Trouble in paradise? Buy photo